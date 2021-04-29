CoWin Site Crashed Exactly at the Launch Time, Here’s Why

As registration for COVID-19 vaccination began on Wednesday, 28 April, for those above 18 years, the government's dedicated website CoWin seemed to malfunction.

The registration process was replete with glitches, with many instances of the app and website crashing, the users not receiving an OTP, and failing to register even after multiple attempts.

In addition, none of the registered users were able to schedule an appointment, with the Aarogya Setu team, announcing that appointments will be the onus of the state governments and vaccination centres.

Nearly 1.33 crore people signed up for COVID-19 vaccination on the first day of Phase-3 vaccination. The Quint spoke to industry experts to understand what was the probable cause of this technical failure.