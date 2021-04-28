Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
India's vaccine registration website, CoWin, was set to accept registrations for the 18-44 age group starting at 4 pm today. As soon as the registrations began, the site crashed due to a lot of users logging in at the same time.
Naturally, this triggered a lot of memes on Twitter where users were seen making fun of the whole incident. Here are some of those memes:
