Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

The site began its registration for the 18-44 age group today.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

India's vaccine registration website, CoWin, was set to accept registrations for the 18-44 age group starting at 4 pm today. As soon as the registrations began, the site crashed due to a lot of users logging in at the same time.

Naturally, this triggered a lot of memes on Twitter where users were seen making fun of the whole incident. Here are some of those memes:

