Citizens Complain ‘CoWIN Down’ Minutes After Registrations Open

Just minutes after registration for India’s Phase 3 vaccination were thrown open for those between 18-45 years of age, many citizens complained of servers being down for CoWIN and Aarogya Setu app.

The government on 28 April had announced that registrations on these apps would begin from 4 pm.

However, while some could not manage to register at all with the apps showing an error message, some could not find a vaccination centre, while a few others claimed that the age limit for registration was still reflecting ‘45+’.