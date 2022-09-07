Cooperating With Authorities Probing Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Mercedes-Benz

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday, 7 September, said it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the car crash that led to the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a road divider in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Two other car occupants -- Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) -- suffered injuries and are admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

Mistry was cremated on Tuesday. The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.