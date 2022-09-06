Cyrus Mistry’s Last Rites: Friends, Family, Leaders Arrive at Worli Crematorium

Cyrus Mistry passed away on Sunday, 4 September.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
The last rites of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident, will be performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 September, his family said. His funeral is to be held at the Worli crematorium at 11 am.
Meanwhile, people have started arriving at the the crematorium. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule also reached the spot for Mistry's last rites.
Since the opening of the crematorium in Worli in 2015, Mumbai's Parsis are choosing to cremate their deceased instead of going along with the Towers of Silence tradition, where bodies of the deceased are left to be consumed by vultures.
Meanwhile, a team from Mercedes-Benz (as the car in which Mistry was travelling was manufactured by the company) visited the accident spot around 100 km from Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 September, a police official said.
A police official said that over-speeding and an “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident on the bridge on the Surya river, while Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.
The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist, Dr Anahita Pandole, 55. She and her husband, Darius Pandole, 60, were seriously injured in the accident. Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the backseats.
On Tuesday, Sanjay Mohite, IG Konkan range, said that the police will check the car's brake fluid level.
Low brake fluid causes air to fill the gaps in the brake line, leading to soft brakes. Spongy brake pedals can be dangerous, the official was reported as saying by MoneyControl.
"We will check the parameters from Mercedes-Benz regarding the brake condition. A high-end vehicle can provide details such as tyre pressure, level of brake fluid etc. By looking at the vehicle, it looks like it must have been in high speed," Mohite told reporters.
(With inputs from PTI and MoneyControl.)
