Cyrus Mistry’s Last Rites: Friends, Family, Leaders Arrive at Worli Crematorium

The last rites of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident, will be performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 September, his family said. His funeral is to be held at the Worli crematorium at 11 am.

Meanwhile, people have started arriving at the the crematorium. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule also reached the spot for Mistry's last rites.

Since the opening of the crematorium in Worli in 2015, Mumbai's Parsis are choosing to cremate their deceased instead of going along with the Towers of Silence tradition, where bodies of the deceased are left to be consumed by vultures.

Meanwhile, a team from Mercedes-Benz (as the car in which Mistry was travelling was manufactured by the company) visited the accident spot around 100 km from Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 September, a police official said.