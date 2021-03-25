Coinbase Scouts for Local Talent: What Does It Mean for India?

United States’ leading Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Thursday, 25 March announced that it is opening its business in India and hiring the local talent .

This news has come amid the speculations over Indian government banning all crypto forms.

According to a report by Reuters, anonymous government sources informed that Indian government is preparing a Bill that would criminalise the “possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets.”

Breaking the big news on a blog post, the company said, “India has long been known as a hub for engineering and technology innovation, and we look forward to finding that world-class talent to help the Coinbase group develop new ways for our customers to interact with the crypto economy”.

The company also said that it will open a physical office, initially in Hyderabad, for Indian employees.