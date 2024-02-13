Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Redefining Digital Money

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a forward-looking move, decided to extend the pilot program for the digital rupee. This extension reflects the central bank’s commitment to exploring and harnessing the potential of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The digital rupee pilot program, which initially began as a controlled experiment, has gradually gained momentum and positive feedback from participants and stakeholders alike.

Digital innovation is revolutionising the way individuals manage their money. Modern economies are tilting toward digital economies. Private players who dominate the digital payments market have simplified life for the world population with innovations like e-money, online transactions, mobile banking, and blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) based private currencies such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. However, private currencies like cryptocurrencies affect the central bank’s monopoly over creating base money which could affect financial stability and the monetary system.

To thrive in the current market, there is pressure amongst the jurisdictions to consider digital alternatives. Central Bank Digital Currencies (hereafter referred to as CBDCs) is one such alternative. CBDCs can be defined as a central bank liability, issued digitally by the central bank, and intended to serve as a new form of currency. The key principles for CBDCs are non-disruption, co-existence, innovation, and competition. These principles ensure the healthy functioning of the financial system and CBDCs simultaneously.