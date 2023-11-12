Can Decentralised Finance Mitigate the Risks Associated With AI?

Recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released “ India AI 2023 .”

IndiaAI's vision embodies a mission-centric approach to propel India’s digital economy and governance through AI. By contributing $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035 and driving a $450-500 billion increase in India’s GDP by 2025, AI is poised to play a significant role in achieving the country’s $5 trillion GDP target.

With a focus on fostering innovation, generating employment, and supporting growth, the Indian government has proactively pursued “AI for All.” Initiatives by the MeitY, such as the ‘ National Program on AI ,’ lay a solid foundation. India’s exceptional position in AI rankings and indexes underscores its growing influence in the global AI landscape.

To achieve these goals, IndiaAI works on pillars including Centers of Excellence, data platforms, institutional capacity, AI startups, future skills, AI compute infrastructure, and AI chipsets. In this context, Decentralised Finance plays a major role in addressing AI to the extent of mitigating its risk with its usage