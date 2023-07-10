Podcast | Understanding the Difference Between Cryptocurrency & CBDCs

This episode is a part of Think.NXT with Raghav - a peek into the future through India's eyes!

On this podcast, our editor-in-chief, Raghav Bahl, chats about CBDCs which are one of the misunderstood and lesser know financial instruments in the world today. But Raghav's got a fundamental question - How are Central Bank Digital Currencies different from Cryptocurrencies? Will these be able to lend us the security that crypto so notoriously cannot? What government intervention means for open blockchains?

He sits down with some amazing experts like Tanvi Ratna, the Founder & CEO of Policy 4.0; Siddharth Menon, the Co-founder of WazirX; Punit Agarwal, the Founder of KoinX; and Praveen Chakravarty, who is not only a politician but also a public intellectual.

Some really interesting questions and insights were raised throughout the episode. So, would your parents still consider investing in Fixed Deposits or CBDCs could become a popular alternative in Indian households? Let us know your thoughts on this episode.