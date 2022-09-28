Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Car and bike  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tata Tiago EV Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, and Design

Tata Tiago EV Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, and Design

Tata Tiago EV launch in India: Here are all the specifications and price details you should know about the car.
Raajwrita Dutta
Car and Bike
Published:

Tata Tiago EV to launch in India on Wednesday, 28 September.

|

(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Tiago EV to launch in India on Wednesday, 28 September.</p></div>

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the Tata Tiago EV on Wednesday, 28 September. It is important to note that this is going to be the cheapest electric car of the home-grown carmaker in the domestic market. The buzz around the Tata Tiago EV is high and people want to know more about the brand-new model. Tata Motors has released certain teaser videos and images that have revealed information about the car. It is the most-awaited model.

Tata Tiago EV is completely ready to launch on Wednesday, 28 September. People should take note of the specifications and price of the car. The upcoming model has managed to capture the attention of the market ahead of its launch. People are extremely excited to know more about the electric car that is going to be affordable.

Also ReadHyundai Venue N Line Launch in India Today: Live Streaming & Expected Price

Here are a few important details about the design, specifications, and price of the Tata Tiago EV that interested buyers should know. They must stay updated with every detail.

Tata Tiago EV: Design

The Tata Tiago EV will look similar to its ICE equivalent when it comes to design. However, certain changes have been made to the model that buyers should note.

The Tiago EV will have projector headlights on both sides of the closed front grille. The grille will have a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint. The left headlight will have the "EV" emblem on it.

Tata Tiago EV: Specifications

The Tata Tiago EV is likely to sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies.

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch in India Today: Design, Specs, and Price
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The brand new electric car will also have multi-mode regenerative braking and a number of passive safety systems. The drivetrain is expected to be the same as that of the Tigor EV.

When the Tata Tiago EV will be fully charged, it is likely to provide a range of approximately 300 kilometres. These are all the details we have on the specifications of the car.

Tata Tiago EV: Price Range

The Tata Tiago EV price range might start from Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec trim might be priced between Rs 12 to 13 lakh. This is the expected price range of the car.

The confirmed price of the electric car will be revealed during the launch event on 28 September.

Also ReadTata Punch Camo Edition To Be Launched in India Today: Specifications & Price

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT