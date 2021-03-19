Tata Motors Launches New Magic Express Ambulance

Tata Magic Express Ambulance is powered by a 800cc TCIC engine, which delivers 44hp of power and 110Nm of torque.
Tata Magic Express Ambulance comes with essential equipment including an auto-loading stretcher, medical cabinet, etc. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo : Tata Motors)
Tata Motors on Friday, 19 March, introduced its new Magic Express patient transport ambulance.
The company said the ambulance is designed specifically to support medical and health related services.
“Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation. With the introduction of the new segment, Tata Motors now offers a wide range of solutions in the ambulance segment, with affordable, reliable and regulation-compliant ambulances.”
Compliant with AIS 125 government norms for ambulance category.
Compact dimensions with easy manoeuvrability in city driving conditions.
Can accommodate 5 attendants, apart from the patient and the driver.
After sales assurance through Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and driver benefits under the Tata Samarth program.
As per the official information, Tata Magic Express Ambulance comes with the essential equipment including an auto-loading stretcher, medical cabinet, provision for an oxygen cylinder, doctor’s seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors and an announcement system.
It is powered by a 800cc TCIC engine, which delivers 44hp of power and 110Nm of torque.
