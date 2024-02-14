Tata Motors Announced Electric Vehicle Price Cuts in India; Know the Prices Here

Tata Motors officially announced reduction in the price of electric vehicles.
(Photo: iStock)
Indian automaker Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) unit officially announced on Tuesday, 13 February 2024, that it has reduced the prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees. It is important to note that this is the first time an electric carmaker in the country has cut prices. Electric vehicles currently form two percent of car sales in India. Buyers are worried about the higher upfront costs so the sale rates are lower in the country.
Now, Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) unit has decided to reduce the costs of electric automobiles by up to 8 percent. Interested people in India should note that the announcement was made by the company recently. You must stay alert and go through the announcements available online. Buyers can know the reduced amount and then plan to buy electric vehicles.
Here is everything you should know about the reduction in the prices of Tata Motors' electric vehicles. Read till the end to know the exact price range and other important announcements by the company.
Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at the TPG-backed Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, officially stated, "With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers."
The company that dominates EV car sales in India also decreased the price of its electric car Tiago.
The price was cut by Rs 70,000. One should note that the base version now costs approximately 8.9 percent lower at 799,000 rupees.
To know more about the price cut and the ranges of the EVs, you must go through the official announcements made recently. All the latest important details are available online.