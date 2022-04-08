Suzuki V-Storm SX Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Features

The new Suzuki V-Storm SX comes with 249cm3, 4-stroke 1-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled SOHC engine. The company claims that in order to make it the engine lighter, it used MotoGP technology to develop the valves, shim-type roller rocker arms, retainers, and piston. It supports six-speed transmission.

The beak design of the Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle is inspired by DR-Z racer and DR-BIG off-road models of the company. It is paired with octagonal-shaped LED headlights. It also sports LED tail lamps and, overall, has a sporty design.

Suzuki V-Storm SX comes with disc brakes both at front and back.

It sports a digital display with Suzuki Ride Connect, which comes with various additional features like Navigation, Call, SMS and WhatsApp alert, phone battery alert, missed call alert, etc. The off-roader also houses a USB port.