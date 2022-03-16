Royal Enfield Scram 411: Launch Date, Booking Price, and Features

Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Royal Enfield has officially launched the Royal Enfield Scram 411 in India on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
It is Royal Enfield's first ADV crossover. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 focuses on both, the city ride and the off-road campaigns.
Now that the Royal Enfield Scram 411 has finally launched in India on Tuesday, 15 March 2022, it is also available for test rides and bookings in India.
This model will also be available in Europe and across countries located in the Asia Pacific region by the middle of 2022.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will also be launched in North America and Latin America.
Let's get into the features and booking price of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 that has recently launched in India.
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is an extended version of Royal Enfield's favourite Himalayan motorcycles range that was launched in 2016.
It also has a max torque of 32Nm at 4000-4500 rpm. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is equipped with long-travel suspension and mono shocks. It also has a 200 mm ground clearance.
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is furnished with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres. The dual-purpose tyres offer a strong grip over tarmac and on loose gravel.
The seat of this model has been designed for both rider and pillion. It ensures safe and comfortable travelling.
The instrument cluster is also equipped with an auto meter, trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder.
The Scram 411 is available in seven colours across three variants. The bookings and test ride prices are different depending on the colour.
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 bookings and test rides have started in India at a limited price since this is the introductory period.
The Scram 411 Silver Spirit and White Flame are available at Rs 2,08,593 (ex-showroom).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)