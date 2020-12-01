Suzuki Jimny Sold Out in 3 Days in Mexico, Check India Launch Date

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently launched the upcoming Suzuki Jimny in a limited run of 1,000 units. All thousand units were sold out within 72 hours of launch, setting a new record. The new Suzuki Jimny has been on sale in international markets since 2018. It was also at Auto Expo 2029. The car is touted an an old-school SUV with square lines, thick wheel arches and a high roof line. Powering the car is 1.5 litre petrol engine and it will host a five speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 2021: Features and Design

The Suzuki Jimny stands 1,720 mm tall, 3,625 mm long and 1,645 wide. The on board cabin will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touch screen which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and steering mounted controls.

The Jimny cabin layout and elements will be borrowed from the Suzuki Swift, Dzire and S-Cross.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 2021: Engine and Specs