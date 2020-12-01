Suzuki Jimny Sold Out in 3 Days in Mexico, Check India Launch Date


The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is touted as an old-school SUV with square lines, thick wheel arches and a high roof line.
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch in March 2021. | (Photo: Screenshot of Global Suzuki Jimny Webpage)
India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently launched the upcoming Suzuki Jimny in a limited run of 1,000 units. All thousand units were sold out within 72 hours of launch, setting a new record.

The new Suzuki Jimny has been on sale in international markets since 2018. It was also at Auto Expo 2029. The car is touted an an old-school SUV with square lines, thick wheel arches and a high roof line. Powering the car is 1.5 litre petrol engine and it will host a five speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 2021: Features and Design

The Suzuki Jimny stands 1,720 mm tall, 3,625 mm long and 1,645 wide. The on board cabin will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touch screen which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and steering mounted controls.

Also read: First Look: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2020

The Jimny cabin layout and elements will be borrowed from the Suzuki Swift, Dzire and S-Cross.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 2021: Engine and Specs

The Indian variant of the Suzuki Jimny will get a 1.5 litre, 4 cylinder engine offering 105 hp power and 138 Nm torque. Positioned as an off-roader in global markets, in India, the Jimny will be categorised as a lifestyle SUV.

Suzuki is currently testing the Jimny in India and it has been spotted a few times on the road. Once launched, the Jimny will compete with Mahindra Bolero, Marzzo, and the MG Hector Plus.

Also read: Maruti Likely to Replace Gypsy With Jimny SUV in India: Report

