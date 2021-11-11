Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spy Video Leaked, Check Details Here

Here are some details about Royal Enfield Hunter 350
(Photo: YouTube/Smartshow)
Chennai based motorcycle maker Royal Enfield is reportedly testing its new bike Royal Enfield Hunter 350. A spy video of the same was leaked on the internet, which claimed that the company was testing the bike.
A YouTube channel titled 'Smartshow' shared the video. The video description stated that the bike would have been riding at around 125 kmph as he was driving the car at 115 kmph while recording the video.
If these claims are true, then Royal Enfield Hunter 350 can have a higher top-speed as compared to Meteor 350 and Classic 350. However, engine of Hunter 350 is expected to be the same as Meteor 350. Engine is likely to be combined with 5-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also expected to be a bit lighter in weight as compared to Meteor 350 and Classic 350, which can also be one of the reasons for higher cruising speed.
According to a report by HTAuto, Hunter 350 is expected to come with semi-digital console with Tripper navigation system. Similar features are also offered in Classic 350 and Himalayan 2021.
As of now, no information is available about the price range and launch date of Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
When launched, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to rival with Honda CB 350 RS.