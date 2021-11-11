Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spy Video Leaked, Check Details Here

If these claims are true, then Royal Enfield Hunter 350 can have a higher top-speed as compared to Meteor 350 and Classic 350. However, engine of Hunter 350 is expected to be the same as Meteor 350. Engine is likely to be combined with 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also expected to be a bit lighter in weight as compared to Meteor 350 and Classic 350, which can also be one of the reasons for higher cruising speed.

According to a report by HTAuto, Hunter 350 is expected to come with semi-digital console with Tripper navigation system. Similar features are also offered in Classic 350 and Himalayan 2021.