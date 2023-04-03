This Video Neither Shows an Electric Car Exploding Nor Is It From India
This video is from Uzbekistan and shows a CNG car exploding.
A video showing a car exploding is making rounds on social media with a claim that it shows an electric vehicle (EV) that exploded in India while charging.
The claim was also shared on Twitter.
What's the truth?: The claim is false.
This video is not from India, but from Uzbekistan.
It shows a car fuelled with compressed natural gas (CNG) exploding and not an EV.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search of a few of them.
This led us to a report published by SonDakika, a Turkish news channel from 1 March.
It carried the same viral video and stated that the video shows a car's LPG tank exploding and hitting a man to death at a gas filling station in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Statement from Uzbekistan's government body about the incident: We across another news story shared by Daryo, a news outlet from Uzbekistan, on 25 February.
The article stated this explosion of a gas cylinder of a Nexia-3 car happened on 25 February at the CNG filling station on Bedil street in Samarkand.
It also added that a gas cylinder exploded while it was being refueled resulting in the death of one of the gas station's workers.
The report also carried a Facebook post shared by the official account the Department of Emergency Situations of Samarkand region.
It states that the gas cylinder burst of the car burst while filling compressed gas (methane) into it at Kamalak LLC located on Mirzo Bedil Street, Samarkand.
The post also included the gas cylinder and the car's photo.
The post was uploaded by Department of Emergency Situations of Samarkand region.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
These photos were shared on 25 February.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Conclusion: An incident of a gas cylinder bursting in a car is being falsely shared as an electrical vehicle blowing up in India.
