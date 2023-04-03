This Video Neither Shows an Electric Car Exploding Nor Is It From India

Statement from Uzbekistan's government body about the incident: We across another news story shared by Daryo, a news outlet from Uzbekistan, on 25 February.

The article stated this explosion of a gas cylinder of a Nexia-3 car happened on 25 February at the CNG filling station on Bedil street in Samarkand.

It also added that a gas cylinder exploded while it was being refueled resulting in the death of one of the gas station's workers.

The report also carried a Facebook post shared by the official account the Department of Emergency Situations of Samarkand region.

It states that the gas cylinder burst of the car burst while filling compressed gas (methane) into it at Kamalak LLC located on Mirzo Bedil Street, Samarkand.