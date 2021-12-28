PM Modi Gets Rs 12 Cr Mercedes-Maybach S650, Which Can Take on Bullets & Blasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has the Mercedes-Maybach S650 armoured vehicle worth Rs 12 crore, according to a report.

The special purpose vehicle comes as an upgrade from the Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser that the prime minister had used until recently, as per virtual portal carandbike.

According to the report, the prime minister was first spotted in the car at Hyderabad House, where he had gone to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had been visiting the country earlier this month.