Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor India Debut on 3 April; Specs and Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor launch date in India is confirmed.
(Photo Courtesy: carandbike)
The global Toyota-Suzuki partnership is gearing up to launch another car in India. This time Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor on Wednesday, 3 April, in the country. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the latest details about the Toyota Taisor that will make its debut soon. All the important updates about the car are available online for those who want to know them. The exact specifications will be available later.
Maruti currently provides its best-sellers like the Baleno and the Ertiga to Toyota. It is important to note that the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza of Maruti was sold by Toyota as the Urban Cruiser. Now, interested buyers in India are waiting for the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor. Stay alert to know the design and other updates.
Here are the expected specifications, design, and other details about the Toyota Taisor car. Read till the end to know all the important updates about the new model in India.
The Toyota Taisor is expected to receive some cosmetic changes. It is likely to get a new grille, redesigned headlamp and taillamp units. The car might also get tweaked bumpers and the alloys could be new.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx includes a couple of engine options like the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol and a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol. Buyers should note these details.
While the 1.2-litre unit can be coupled either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, the 1.0-litre unit can be paired with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. We still do not know what all powertrains will be available with the Toyota Taisor.
According to the latest details available online, the Toyota Taisor price in India is expected to be based on the trims and powertrains. This will also decide the rivals of the car in the country.
As of now, we do not know the exact specifications and price range of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor in India. You have to wait for the details after the launch takes place on Wednesday.
