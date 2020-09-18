Kia Sonet Compact SUV Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.71 Lakh

The Kia Sonet competes with the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Sonet which is competitive offering in the compact SUV segment starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The new compact SUV is being offered in 15 variants across two trim lines, 4 engines and 5 gearboxes.

The car is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and packs a similar feature set to that of the Kia Seltos. It competes with the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue in this segment.

The company has announced over 25,000 bookings, with 1,000 more coming each day.