BMW i4 Electric Sedan: Debut in India on 28 April, Features and Price in India

BMW i4 Electric Sedan debut in India on 28 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
BMW India is all set to launch the all-electric i4 Sedan in the Indian market today, on Thursday, 28 April 2022. The luxury carmaker formally announced this information at the India Art Fair where it showed the one-off iX electric SUV.
The BMW i4 is the third electric car to make its debut in India after the BMW iX and the recent Mini Electric. To know in detail about the BMW i4, one has to wait for the debut event to take place in India on 28 April 2022.
The BMW i4 Electric Sedan is built on the new gen-4 series. The all-electric i4 Sedan is expected to get a big front grille, a signature coupe roofline and LED headlamps.
There are a few other features of the new BMW i4 Electric Sedan that everybody should take note of before the debut in India today, on 28 April 2022.
The i4 Electric Sedan is offered in two variants in the international market. The two variants include M50 Sedan and eDrive40 Gran Coupe. According to the latest media reports, BMW India is expected to introduce the eDrive 40 Gran Coupe in the country.
It is important to note that the BMW i4 will utilise an 81.4 kWH battery paired with an electric motor, together producing a maximum power of 330 hp. It will also produce a peak torque of 430 Nm.
The i4 M50 will offer a range of 394 km according to the company. The BMW i4 battery is expected to charge up to 200 kW in ten minutes using a DC fast charger.
For more updates on the specifications of the car, one has to wait for the BMW i4 Electric Sedan to make its debut in the Indian market today, on 28 April 2022.
