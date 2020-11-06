Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Which One to Go for?

Hyundai has launched its latest hatchback in the Indian market, the 2020 Hyundai i20, which carries an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh. The update to the existing i20, the new Hyundai offering brings a new bolder look in terms of cosmetic updates and adds new drivetrains that will definitely appeal to a lot of aspiring car buyers in the Rs 6.5-12 lakh segment. In the same price segment, you also have the much talked about Tata Altroz and a hot-seller like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which provide stiff competition to the new Hyundai i20. So which one is the ideal hatchback for you and the one you should go for in the sub-10 lakh category? Let’s take a look.

The above are the petrol base variants of each hatchback.

Design & Styling

The New Hyundai i20 brings to the hatchback segment a redefined, sportier look compared to the Baleno and the Altroz. The design philosophy of the new i20 underpins a lot of the new cars in Hyundai’s portfolio with the new front grille flanked by attractive LEDs which also come with the i20 branding.

The car has a lot of character with the straight flowing lines on the bonnet and the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels accentuate its overall look. Just so you know, the alloy wheels are not standard and come with some of the top-end variants.

Hyundai has been generous with chrome on the i20 and that addition makes it a complete package along with the z-shaped tail lamps.

The Altroz gives the i20 stiff competition in the looks department. The front design of the grille, extending up to the headlamps looks muscular with the inclusion of projector headlamps, with the daytime running lights (DRLs) running below it.

The Tata Altroz.

The door handle on the Altroz is located on the quarter panel, something we've seen on the Swift and Chevrolet Beat. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno doesn’t scream sportiness but offers a minimalistic design which many people have come to like. That’s the reason it’s the largest selling hatchback in India.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Performance

The new Hyundai i20 comes in three trims – 1.0-litre turbo petrol with both automatic and manual transmission. The 1.2-litre engine gets manual transmission and the 1.5-litre diesel gets a 6-speed manual transmission option.

Interiors of the new Hyundai i20.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant on the i20 puts out 118 bhp of max power and 114Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre petrol variant offers 83-88 bhp of power and 114Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel guzzler puts out 98bhp of power and 240Nm of torque.

Compared to the above the Tata Altroz also comes in petrol and a diesel variant with the starting XE petrol variant offering 84bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel XE variant of the Altroz is capable of delivering 88.76bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. The Baleno is available only in petrol with the starting Sigma variant offering similar performance to the Altoz with 81bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. In terms of performance, it’s really tough picking one option here but considering the i20 comes in a turbo petrol option while the same is missing on the Altroz and the Baleno turbo petrol costs almost 9 lakh, Hyundai gets extra points here.

Value-Added Features

Hyundai has loaded the new i20 with some features that make it a compelling bargain over its competitors in this segment. The Hyundai i20 brings to its customers a wireless charging pad, hill-assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, sunroof, an air purifier with air quality indicator and a host of other value-added features. The Altroz is feature-loaded as well. You get the top variant with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But no wireless charging nor air purifier.

7-inch screen but only on the top variant of the Altroz.

You can also use the physical buttons to navigate through the screen. It gets cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse camera, rear AC vent, front and rear fog lamps as well. The Baleno also comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also comes with a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, steering-mounted audio & calling controls, voice command system, navigation support.

Which One to Go for?

It’s a no-brainer that the new Hyundai i20 is offering much more in this segment in terms of features but it’s also asking for a premium for those features. The multiple drivetrains do give customers multiple engine options to choose from but as an overall package, the i20 trumps its competitors. Though most of the hi-tech features are available in some of the top-end variants the starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh might make things tough for Hyundai’s premium hatchback.

The Tata Altroz has proven itself in this segment as one of the favourites but misses out on a turbo petrol option which sets it a couple of paces back in this race. It is a compelling option with a starting price of Rs 5.44 lakh for the base petrol variant but we would still recommend that you wait for the Altroz facelift which is expected in a few months time. No doubt that the Baleno is a segment winner and its sales numbers speak volumes about the success story of the hatchback. Where it misses out is the extra set of features which both the i20 and the Altroz offer. Starting at Rs 5.63 lakh for the petrol base variant, it’s a good option for the budget-conscious but doesn’t receive premium features like its competitors.