Can The Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi Router Beat Our Ultimate Stress Test?

We are used to everything being available to us at a swipe of our fingers. One click, and we seem to have all the solutions. That is the power of the internet in that it has brought the world to our fingers.

So, it is understandable that our patience will be tested if our screens freeze in the middle of a Teams meeting. Or when a notification tells us that our files being uploaded have been delayed because of poor internet connection. It becomes even more frustrating when multiple devices are connected to one router and there is a visible drop in the internet speeds. But instead of having our patience tested we should try testing the upload and download speeds.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi router can offer a seamless wireless experience even when connected to multiple devices at the same time. Whether it is lag-free uploading of bulk files, streaming content in 4K or even 8K or parallelly attending a Microsoft Teams meeting, Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi Router will help you with all.

We connected 20 devices to the router, and designed our very own stress test to see if Airtel's claims are valid. We ran speed tests - for both uploads and downloads, uploaded heavy files and streamed 4k videos across the devices, all at the same time. The results might astound you!