Can $1 Bn Worth Of 'Meme Coin' Be of Help to COVID-Ravaged India?

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has donated huge amounts of cryptocurrencies – Ethereum and Shiba Inu – worth $1.5 billion to help India tackle the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, as medical supplies such as oxygen and Remdesivir remain short in supply across the country.

The aid comes amid India recording an average of 3,80,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths weekly.

Buterin on Wednesday, 12 May, transferred 500 Ethereum (ETH), and 50 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) – a meme coin named after a dog breed.

India's crypto relief fund launched by Polygon cofounder and COO Sandeep Nailwal last month with the aim of helping the country combat the raging second wave of COVID-19, claims to have collected as much as Rs 22 crore in cryptocurrencies within three days of its launch.