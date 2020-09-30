BSNL Launches Four New Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans, Check Details

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced four new Bharat Fibre broadband plans prices at Rs 449,Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The plans will be available for a promotion period of 90 days in select cities only.

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced four new Bharat Fibre broadband plans prices at Rs 449,Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The plans will be available for a promotion period of 90 days in select cities only. BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3300 GB FUP limit. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users will also receive unlimited voice calling to any network within India. BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300 GB. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. A free membership to Disney+ Hotstar is also bundled with this plan.