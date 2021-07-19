BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Plan to Offer Unlimited Data on the Occasion of Eid

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities.

The most recent offer by the telecom company is of Rs 599. On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakra eid, BSNL has announced that it will offer unlimited data at night from 21 July, on its Rs 599 prepaid plan, reported Times of India.