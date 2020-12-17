BSNL Launches New Rs 199 Prepaid Plan with 2 GB Daily Data

State-owned telco BSNL has launched a new Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan which included unlimited calls to any network and 2G daily data. The unlimited calling benefits are limited to 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes on a daily basis. The validity of the recharge is 30 days.
The BSNL Rs 199 plan replaces the existing PV Rs 186 prepaid plan, which offers the same benefits but with a validity of 28 days. The plan is still available but will be discontinued from 1 January 2021. The BSNL Rs 199 prepaid recharge will be available from 24 December.
Here are some competing plans with of telcos:
Reliance Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan
The telco’s cheapest 2GB dataplan, the Jio Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan, offers 2GB daily data for 28 days. The plan is also bundled with unlimited Jio voice calls and 1,000 minutes to non-Ji network and 100 SMS per day.
Airtel Rs 298 Prepaid Recharge Plan
The Airtel Rs 298 prepaid recharge plan offers the same benefits as the Jio Rs 249 plan. Airtel also offers a free premium subscription to Airtel Xstrema and Hellotunes, Wynk Music and the option to download multiple songs through it. The Airtel Rs 298 plan also offers a Rs 100 cash back on FASTag.
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Prepaid Recharge Plan
Vi offers a Rs 199 plan which includes 1GB data per day, unlimited local and national calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity of 24 days and access to Vi movies and TV access.
The telco also offers 2GB daily plans and the cheapest plan is for Rs 595 for 56 days. It gives 1 year ZEE5 Premium subscription, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also supports weekend roll-over data.
