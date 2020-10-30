BSNL Bharat Fiber Plan Updated; Check Speeds, Data Caps & More

Check updated plans, prices of BSNL Bharat Fiber plans. The Quint State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has updated Bharat Fibre broadband plans prices at Rs 449,Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. | (Photo: BSNL/Altered by The Quint) Tech and Auto Check updated plans, prices of BSNL Bharat Fiber plans.

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revamped a few of its popular Bharat Fiber broadband plans for a few telco circles, namely Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh East. With new revamped plans, BSNL is now offering more benefits to its customers such as high internet speeds and more data.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 499 Plan

The Rs 499 plan earlier used to offer only 20mbps but now has been updated to 50mbps and comes with a 100GB of high speed data. Once the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2mbps. BSNL Bharat Fiber users will also receive unlimited calling to any network.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 519 Plan

The Rs 519 plan has now been updated to offer 100mbps speed and offers unlimited data with a high speed data cap of 3Gb per day. Once the limit is reached, the speed reduced to 2mbps.

This monthly broadband plan offers 600GB of high speed data at the 100mbps. Users also receive unlimited calling to any network.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 Plan

The plan offer unlimited data and calling with a data cap of 500GB at 100mbps. Once the data cap is reached, the speed is reduced to 5 mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 1,277 Plan

The plan offers 200mbps speed till 3.3TB after which the speed is reduced to 15mbps. It also offers unlimited calling on all networks.