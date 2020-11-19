Black Friday Sale 2020: How to Ship Products to India & Top Deals

If you are eyeing some products on US shopping sites, Black Friday Sale, which starts on 29 November, is the day to get the best deals. However, sites like Amazon India and Myntra have a small percentage of Black Friday deals on their sites.

What Exactly Is Black Friday?

It's the Friday after Thanksgiving, where shops offer great discounts in the run-up to Christmas shopping. People are already keeping a check on great offers and deals on various gadgets and other products they want to buy. Some e-commerce giants have started offering good offers on selected products even before the Black Friday sales started. People who want to buy amazing products this holiday season at a lower price than usual, here are some tips to keep a check on your favourite products before they go out-of-stock.

How to Ship Products to India?

There are chances that you’ll find many retailers who don’t ship the products. In that scenario you can always make use of third party service providers who can ship the products for you. There are companies like Viabox and Shop and Ship that offer such services and are reliable. Given the international travel and transit restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its best to reach out to the shipping company whose service you are planning to use and confirm if they are shipping to India. The moment you make the purchase and the product reaches your account, these companies will ship the product to your local address in India.

