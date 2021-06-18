Battleground Mobile: A Replica of PUBG, With Minor Tweaks

Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India went live on Thursday, 17 June. However, only a few people in the country were given access to the game as it is still in its beta mode of development.

The pre-registration for the game began on 18 May and received an overwhelmingly positive response. Several media reports claimed that the game would be available starting tomorrow, but it looks like the game developers will test out the game in India for some more time before rolling it out officially for everyone.

The Quint got an early access to the game and spotted that Battleground Mobile India is a replica of PUBG Mobile with minor tweaks in the features.