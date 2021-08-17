Bajaj Pulsar 250 to Launch in November 2021: Report

Bajaj Auto will launch in November 2021, said Rajiv Bajaj
(Photo: Bajaj Auto)
Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its new Pulsar 250 in November 2021. Pulsar has been one of the most popular bikes in Indian market.
Pulsar brand will complete its 20 years this November.
The information about the launch of Bajaj Pulsar 250 was revealed by company's MD Rajiv Bajaj during an interview to CNBC TV 18. He also added that the new Pulsar will be the 'biggest Pulsar' company has ever made.
“On the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar, in November of this year, we are poised to launch the all-new Pulsar platform, which will, of course, start with the biggest Pulsar we have ever made. I won't say exactly how big and then, of course, that platform will, over the next 12 months work its way down all the way to the smallest Pulsars that we make. So, that is our biggest product move in the near future,” Bajaj said.
He further added that Pulsar was launched in November 2021. It changed a lot of things for the company and it went on to become a motorcycle brand.
The company has not revealed any other detail about specifications or price of the upcoming motorcycle Bajaj Pulsar 250. However, according to a report by RushLane, the motorcycle is expected to come in three variants: naked or NS250, fully faired RS250, and semi-faired 250F. These motorcycles have been spied while testing during last few weeks, the report added.
