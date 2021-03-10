ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop Launched in India, Check Details

Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday, 9 March, announced the expansion of its TUF laptop series in India. Asus TUF Dash F15 was revealed globally during a virtual conference at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.
The new Asus TUF dash F15 laptop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990 in India.
The new Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop uses the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor and GeForce RTX 3070/3060 GPU. The TUF laptop will sport a 15.6-inch display.
It comes with a gaming panel with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. Other than that it also features two-way AI noise cancelling technology.
The Dash F15 features an easy-upgrade design that puts the Small outline Dual Input Memory Module (SO-DIMM) slot and both M.2 slots just behind the bottom panel held in place with standard Philips screws.
As per the company, the new Dash F15 laptop is lighter and thinner than standard TUF gaming laptops, with only 19.9 mm thin and 2 kg weight while still meeting MIL-STD-810H military standards.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published: 10 Mar 2021,03:55 PM IST