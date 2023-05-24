Aston Martin To Unveil Next-Gen DB GT Today on 24 May: Features, Specs & More

Aston Martin to reveal DB GT on 24 May 2023. Details here.
(Photo: astonmartin.com)
The British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin is all set to reveal the next generation DB GT today on 24 May 2023. The company released an official teaser which gives ideas about the features, specs, design, and styling of the upcoming model. According to the teaser image, the Aston Martin DB GT is not much different from the current model. However, the company claims that DB series will introduce a new category of vehicles in the section unlike the norms of the GT series.
According to Aston Martin, the revelation of the DB GT model on 24 May has been decided keeping to celebrate the OEM's 75th anniversary of the iconic DB line.
Let us check out the features, specs and other important details about the upcoming Aston Martin DB GT series below.
As per the teaser image released by the company, following are some of the features and specifications of the upcoming Aston Martin DB GT series:
Suave and sleek outline.
Front profile is curvy.
There are clear visuals of LED headlamps and sculpted bonnet.
Curvy side profile.
Large wheels giving a muscular vibe.
Driver assisting features.
Ventilated and heated seats.
Smart Stereo system.
Controls for stability and traction settings.
Suspension setting buttons.
Digital display.
Prominent button for starting and stopping the engine.
Smart climate control system.
The upcoming Aston Martin DB GT is expected to be DB12 and may be a successor to the DB 11. Check this space regularly for the latest updates on Aston Martin DB GT.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)