Are You at Risk Of Being Phished? Take Our Free Test Now

With rising phishing cases around the globe, anti-phishing apps have become a necessity. If you're at a potential threat of being phished, install these applications now.

Netcraft Phishing Protection for Android Devices

This android application protects you from all web-based phishing attacks. Some of the features of this application are:

Blocking web-based malware attacks

Reporting phishing attacks to help protect others

Viewing your block history and stats to see how Netcraft has been protecting you.

MetaCert App for iPhone Devices

MetaCert uses a powerful threat detection system for fake URLs. A red shield will warn you if a link is leading to a phishing site. A grey shield will tell you about unrecognised links while a green shield indicates the safety of your browsed websites.

Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus

This antivirus is free to download and keeps your financial information secure when you shop and bank online. It also filters out dangerous links when you go online, reducing your chances of running into potential cyber attacks.