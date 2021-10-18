Apple 'Unleashed' Event: How to Watch Live Streaming, What to Expect

As mentioned above, Apple is expected to launch MacBook Pro models in the event. The MacBook Pro is likely to be launched in 14-inch and 16-inch display variants. Moreover, the new devices(s) are expected to not have a touch bar.

The new MacBook Pro models are likely to come with new Apple chips, which may be called M1 Pro and M1 Max, reported Gadgets360.

The report further added that the base model of new generation MacBook is expected to house 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The company is expected use mini-LED display with refresh rate of 120Hz in its anticipated MacBook models.

The upcoming MacBook Pro models are likely to support MagSafe magnetic power cable.