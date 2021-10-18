Apple 'Unleashed' Event: How to Watch Live Streaming, What to Expect

Watch Apple Unleashed event live on Apple's website, official YouTube channel, and Apple TV application. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: developer.apple.com)
American tech giant Apple is all set to host its special event titled 'Unleashed' on Monday, 18 October.
The company is expected to launch its new MacBook Pro models in the event.
How to Watch Apple 'Unleashed' event live?
Apple's 'Unleashed' event will be broadcasted live from Apple Park, Cupertino, California. It can be live-streamed online on the company's website, official YouTube channel, and Apple TV application.
As mentioned above, Apple is expected to launch MacBook Pro models in the event. The MacBook Pro is likely to be launched in 14-inch and 16-inch display variants. Moreover, the new devices(s) are expected to not have a touch bar.
The new MacBook Pro models are likely to come with new Apple chips, which may be called M1 Pro and M1 Max, reported Gadgets360.
The report further added that the base model of new generation MacBook is expected to house 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The company is expected use mini-LED display with refresh rate of 120Hz in its anticipated MacBook models.
The upcoming MacBook Pro models are likely to support MagSafe magnetic power cable.
As per some media reports, the company may also launch AirPods 3 at the launch event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)