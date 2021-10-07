Apple Festive Sale Begins Today: Get AirPods Free With iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Apple Festive Offer 2021: Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini and Get AirPods for Free on Apple Store
(Photo: apple.com)
Apple's iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 65,900 in India, while iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 59,900. As per the official website of Apple India, AirPods are available at a starting price of Rs 14,900.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in three storage variants: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have a Super Retina XDR OLED Display of 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch, respectively.
Both the variants of the smartphone are splash, water and dust resistant.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini run on Apple A14 Bionic chipset.
Both the models come with dual 12 MP camera system at the back.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini support MagSafe wireless charging.
Both the variants come with iOS 15 operating system.
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini smartphones are available in Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, and Purple colour variants.
For more specific details about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, check out the official website of Apple: apple.com.
Many other stores, e-commerce platforms, and brands have also announced various offers on the account of festival season in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)