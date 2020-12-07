iPhone 11: Apple Offers Free Screen Repair to Eligible Users

If you are facing touchscreen issues on your Apple iPhone 11, Apple is now offering a free display module replacement. The company acknowledged that a small number of Apple iPhone 11 displays “may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.”

According to Apple, iPhone 11 display modules manufactured between November 2019-May 2020 may face issues with the touch interface and eligible customers will offered a free screen replacement service. However, this program will not extend the standard warranty coverage of your phone.

This programme is only valid for Apple iPhone 11 users whose phones were manufactured between the aforementioned date range. According to Apple support page, your phone will be examined prior to any service if it is eligible for the Display Module Program.

The company has also stated that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.