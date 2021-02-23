Apple Is Working on a Magnetic Battery Pack for Wireless Charging

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple Inc is working on a magnetically attached battery pack for its upcoming iPhones. It will help the customers with wireless charging of their iPhones. The battery pack will be attached to the back of iPhone 12 using MagSafe technology.
MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices. iPhone 12 was launched in India in 2020.
One of the reports by developer Steve Moser states that the beta version of Apple’s upcoming iOS 14.5 software update included a vague reference about the battery pack, which was later removed.
However, there is no confirmation from the company itself. There are chances that Apple may not launch battery packs at all. A similar thing happened in the year 2017 when Apple announced AirPower mat. The company claimed that it could charge Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at the same time. It was never launched due to issues related to overheating, reported Bloomberg.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
