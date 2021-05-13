Apple iPhone 13 Models Are Expected to Be Slightly Thicker: Report

There have been endless rumours and speculations about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 smartphone. One of the new ones states that iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than iPhone 12.

As per a new report by MacRumors citing Apple's iPhone 13 schematics, iPhone 13 models will be a little bit thicker than iPhone 12 models. It also mentions that the phone will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less.