Apple iPhone 13 May Use In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

American tech giant Apple is likely to release iPhone 13 lineup next year. A report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that the upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.
According to the report, Apple may incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.
A former employee of the company said that they are working on optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading, which "can be more reliable" than an ultrasonic solution.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the company is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.
Apple is also reportedly considering eliminating the charging port and will be introducing wireless charging exclusively for iPhone 13 models. The report further says that iPhone 13 will include a more capable ultra-wide camera lens. iPhone 13 mini may sport a 5.4-inch display. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro might come with 6.1-inch display.
(With inputs from IANS and The Wall Street Journal)
