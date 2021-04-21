Apple Event: Purple iPhones, iMac 2021 Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

A new version of the Apple TV was also launched in the Spring loaded 2021 event. This TV supports Dolby Vision and is packed with Apple's A12 Bionic processor. Users will also have the option to play 4k HDR videos in 60 fps. The new Apple TV 4K will be available for Rs 18,900 from apple.com.

Dolby Vision videos shot on iPhone 12 can be directly accessed on the Apple TV 4K.

Apple has also redesigned the Siri remote. The new model will be easy to use even in the dark. The flat touchpad has been replaced with a circular direction pad with five-way physical controls.

The new Siri remote can be bought separately for Rs 5,800 and is compatible with both Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.