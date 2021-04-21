Apple Event: Purple iPhones, iMac 2021 Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

The most awaited Apple 'Spring Loaded' 2021 featured several updates as expected. Here's all that were launched at Apple's 2021 event on Tuesday, 20 April.
(Photo Courtesy: Apple)
Apple's Podcast Subscription will offer its users an ad-free experience. The company unveiled a redesigned podcast app that will be launched in 170 countries.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in purple. However, no new iPhone was launched at the event. Fans can expect new iPhones later this year.
Apple unveiled its latest product AirTags, a small tracking tile with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used to find lost items. You will be able to track the location of the AirTag via the 'Find My' app using an iPhone, an iPad, or a Mac.
AirTags have been priced in packs of one and four for Rs 3,190 and Rs 10,900, respectively, and will be available on apple.com from Friday, 30 April.
A new version of the Apple TV was also launched in the Spring loaded 2021 event. This TV supports Dolby Vision and is packed with Apple's A12 Bionic processor. Users will also have the option to play 4k HDR videos in 60 fps. The new Apple TV 4K will be available for Rs 18,900 from apple.com.
Dolby Vision videos shot on iPhone 12 can be directly accessed on the Apple TV 4K.
Apple has also redesigned the Siri remote. The new model will be easy to use even in the dark. The flat touchpad has been replaced with a circular direction pad with five-way physical controls.
The new Siri remote can be bought separately for Rs 5,800 and is compatible with both Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.
Apple claims that its GPU performance is up to two times faster than before which means videos and audio will be rendered faster.
As expected, Apple announced the new iMac, powered by Apple's M1 chip. With M1 chip, the product is expected to run 85 percent faster than the previous iMac flagship models. The device is 24 inches in length and supports 4.5k resolution. It'll come in seven colors: green, yellow, pink, orange, blue, purple, and silver.
The company also asserted that it had added a 1080p FaceTime camera to the new iMac.
Apple said that it will offer six stereo speakers coupled with advanced algorithms to deliver spatial audio. The new iMac will be available for purchase in the second half of May. Its price starts from $1,499.
Apple unveiled a new White variant of the iPad Pro at the event. The new iPad Pro will use M1 chip too that will make the device 50 percent faster than its previous generations. Apple informed that iPad Pro will support PlayStation and Xbox controllers for gaming.
It will be equipped with 5G technology and USB-4 support. The new iPad comes with a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.
The 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a starting price of $799, whereas the 12.9-inch model with Liquid Retina display will cost you $1,099. You can order the new iPad pro from 30 April and it will be available for purchase in May.
Published: 21 Apr 2021,07:31 AM IST