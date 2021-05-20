Apple 'Compromises' Privacy Policy in China: Should Indians Worry?

US tech giant Apple has reportedly risked its Chinese customers’ data and aided the Chinese government’s censorship by contradicting its own privacy policy and censoring apps that conflict with local regulations.

An investigation by The New York Times revealed that Apple is ready to share the Chinese users’ data with the government, which is against its so-called 'carefully-crafted' privacy policies.

China is a critical region for Apple, as the tech giant assembles nearly all of its products in China and one-fifth of its sales comes from the country, as per media reports.

The report says that Chinese government has used this as leverage and has pressured Apple into making compromises that the company doesn’t make in any of its other countries.

Several concerns have raised stating that Apple’s compromises in China could result in Indian authorities asking for similar concessions in the future.