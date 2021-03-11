Amid Delay in SMS Regulations, BSNL Warns Users Against SMS Fraud

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has issued an advisory alerting its users about recent SMS frauds amid the seven-day extension for the new SMS regulations.

BSNL warned its users to not give out personal information to scammers who have been trying to withdraw money from their accounts.

Fraudsters are sending fake SMSes, asking user to complete their KYC and failing to do so will result in their BSNL sim getting deactivated permanently.

This advisory comes after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed regulations on commercial messages to prevent SMS related frauds. However, due to negligence from businesses the regulatory body had to extend the deadline for the registration process by another 7 days.