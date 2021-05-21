Is Your Router Equipped to Maximize Your Wi-Fi Connection?

Anyone who has ever used a Wi-Fi router is probably aware of this one problem - when using a basic router, there is a clear gap in the advertised bandwidth of an internet plan and the actual Wi-Fi bandwidth one gets on their phones, computers and other internet-enabled devices.

So what’s the solution here?

The answer is to get a router that can handle the full potential of the service you’re paying for. We took a closer look at the Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi Router, that can handle upto 1 Gbps Wi-Fi connectivity, and used it to download a heavy 4K video file and play a demanding online game that requires fast and steady connectivity to remain lag free. In both cases, this dual-band Wi-Fi router (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) passed with flying colours. This would not be possible with basic routers that cap off at 150 Mbps or 300 Mbps speeds, thereby throttling the bandwidth.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi Router also comes equipped with six antennas to ensure more devices can stay connected while using the full potential of the Gigabit-speed connection.

To know more about why we think the Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-fi Router offers the perfect wireless connectivity solution, check out our video.