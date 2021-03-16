After Record High on Weekend, Bitcoin Falls; India Considers Ban

After hitting a record high of $61,781.83 on Saturday, 13 March, Bitcoin dropped again on Monday, as investors digested a potential ban from India on cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency had peaked following US President Joe Biden’s signing of his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and an acceleration in vaccinations.

According to analysts, Bitcoin’s rise has been helped by the prospects of a steep economic recovery as some investors tend to see it as a safeguard against inflation.

In afternoon trading, Bitcoin was down 5.3 percent at $55,865.

Talking to Reuters, a senior government official informed that Asia's third-largest economy is preparing a bill that would criminalise possession, mining, trading, issuance and transferring of crypto-assets.

This comes following the government’s January agenda that called for a ban on private virtual currencies while constructing the framework for India’s own official digital currency.