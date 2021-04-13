Acer Launches Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop in India: Check Price, Specs

Acer Nitro 5 laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, and is available at Acer Online Store and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core H35 series gaming processor designed for ultra-portable gaming and is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, reported IANS.

The report further stated that it allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

