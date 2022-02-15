2 New WhatsApp Features To Change User Experience: Check Details Here

WhatsApp is rolling out 2 new features
WhatsApp has recently launched two new exciting community features that are bound to change your user experience. They will not only change the look of the app but also the group messaging experience.
According to reports by WABetaInfo, once the new feature called WhatsApp Community is released, groups will become more like private places where group admins will have more control.
In addition, admins will be enabled to link several groups into a Community to bring them together on the same chat window.
This is a good move, especially for group admins as it will help them manage different WhatsApp groups in a better manner. It's also beneficial for individual persons in a group as it will help them engage with a wider audience.
Without further ado, let's dive right into the details of the two WhatsApp features.
The WhatsApp community feature will allow users to send messages to all the people present in the WhatsApp groups, connected through the WhatsApp community at the same time.
What's interesting is that not everyone in the WhatsApp community will be able to message individual people. In fact, once people leave a WhatsApp community, they will not be able to view related groups in the community.
However, it is unclear when this feature will be rolled out for Android and iOS users on WhatsApp.
With the cover photo update, Android and iOS users users will be able to set a photo for their profile similar to Twitter and Facebook. However, this feature is under development and will need a couple of updates before it is finally rolled out to the public.
Reports suggest that it might be restricted to WhatsApp Business accounts only. However, we will have to wait for WhatsApp to release some official information in this regard.
However, as mentioned above, one is not sure when these exciting features will be rolled out to the public.
