WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Date in India: Time, Match Card, and Live Streaming

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Date, Time, Tickets, Match Card, Live Streaming, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
The WWE Superstar spectacle is returning to India after a hiatus of almost six years, and will take place on 8 September. The last WWE premium event was held in the country in 2017. People who are fans of live WWE wrestling events must know that this year's WWE Superstar spectacle live event will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and more.
The WWE superstars have already arrived in India, and people cannot hold their excitement to see them battling against the local heroes. Currently, all WWE Superstar spectacle 2023 tickets are sold out; however, fans can still enjoy the live streaming of the event.
The WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place on Friday, 8 September 2023. The live event will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The The WWE Superstar Spectacle event will be held at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India.
The WWE Superstar Spectacle match card includes the following:
1. A tag team match will take place between John Cena and Seth Rollins vs Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
2. A non-title match in which Indian heroes Veer Mahan and Sanga will lock horns with Zayn and Owens.
3. A World Women’s Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Natalya.
In India, the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Only subscribed users can enjoy the live event.
The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.
