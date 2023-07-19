WFI Elections To Be Held on 7 August: Reports

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections to appoint the new president and executive committee is now scheduled to be held on 7 August, according to a report in PTI. This development comes after the Supreme Court lifted the stay imposed by the Gauhati High Court, on Tuesday, 18 July.

The elections were initially scheduled to be held on 11 July, following the lodging of a chargesheet against the sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and the suspended assistant secretary, Vinod Tomar.