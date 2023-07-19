WFI Elections To Be Held on 7 August: Reports

Wrestlers Protest: All You Need To Know About Vinod Tomar, the Other Accused in Wrestlers’ Case Besides Brij Bhushan?
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections to appoint the new president and executive committee is now scheduled to be held on 7 August, according to a report in PTI. This development comes after the Supreme Court lifted the stay imposed by the Gauhati High Court, on Tuesday, 18 July.
The elections were initially scheduled to be held on 11 July, following the lodging of a chargesheet against the sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and the suspended assistant secretary, Vinod Tomar.
On 18 July, the apex court lifted the stay, opening the pathway for a new election. According to the latest reports, the elections will now be held on 7 August.
Meanwhile, both accused in the case of sexual harassment of female grapplers, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were granted bail on 18 July, with Magistrate HS Jaspal stating the case would be next heard on Thursday, 20 July.
