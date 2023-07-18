Supreme Court Lifts Gauhati High Court's Stay on Wrestling Federation Elections

The WFI elections were originally scheduled to take place on 11 July
The much delayed Wrestling Federation of India's elections seem to be getting back on track with the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, lifting the Gauhati High Court's stay on them.
The Gauhati High Court had put a stay on the WFI's election on 25 June when it first heard the Assam Wrestling Association's petition that claimed that despite recommendations made by the then WFI Executive Committee at the association's General Council meeting in UP's Gonda on November 15, 2014, it had been denied membership of the sports body.
In the first hearing, the High Court ordered the respondents, the WFI's ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, to postpone the election until at least the next hearing which was on Monday, 17 July. On Tuesday though, with the WFI's council failing to appear in court, the matter was set for its next date on 28 July.
The WFI elections were originally scheduled to take place on 11 July, to form a new Executive Council of the federation following the exit of BJP MP Bhij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has had six women wrestlers file complaints of sexual harassment against him.
